Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

