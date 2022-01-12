Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 11,948 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rambus by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

