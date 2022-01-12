Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hub Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

