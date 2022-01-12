Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,296 shares of company stock valued at $383,152. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.