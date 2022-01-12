Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of ADTRAN worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $977.01 million, a P/E ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

