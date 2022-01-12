Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Ebix worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 38.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ebix by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ebix by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $961.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.