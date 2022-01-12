Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,494 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

