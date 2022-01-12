Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

