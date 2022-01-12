Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $8,696,678. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $988.37 million, a P/E ratio of 397.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.