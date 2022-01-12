Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Down 0.3%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €86.58 ($98.39) and last traded at €86.98 ($98.84). Approximately 88,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.28 ($99.18).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

