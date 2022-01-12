RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,971 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $109,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH opened at $491.00 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.71.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

