Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.71

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

