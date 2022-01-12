Reviewing Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mirion Technologies and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 250.50%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 29,220.94 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Owlet beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

About Owlet

