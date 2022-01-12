Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 2,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,167. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

