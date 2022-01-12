Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after buying an additional 154,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,243. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.