Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

