Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently:

1/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $137.00.

1/11/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

IRTC stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

