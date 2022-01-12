Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

