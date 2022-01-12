Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

