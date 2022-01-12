Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
