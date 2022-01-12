REPO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $943,656.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00078489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.26 or 0.07731504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,698.71 or 0.99949942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069528 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007608 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

