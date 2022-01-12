Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Repay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

