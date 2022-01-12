Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 159,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $678.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.30.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
