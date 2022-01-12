Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 159,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $678.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

