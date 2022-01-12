Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.52. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

