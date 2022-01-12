Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.21

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 6505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,484 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $760,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

