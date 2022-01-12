Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

