Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 6,500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,840.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

