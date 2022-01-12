Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

