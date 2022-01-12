Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after buying an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

