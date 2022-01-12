Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $127.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

