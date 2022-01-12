Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of RJF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.85. 1,055,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,313. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

