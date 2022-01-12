Raymond James Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $60.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

