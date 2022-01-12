Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $265.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.87. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

