Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

