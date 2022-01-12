Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

