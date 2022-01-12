Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth $400,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SIMS stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.