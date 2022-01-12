Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

