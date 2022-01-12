Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 249,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.