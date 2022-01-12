Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,893 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novanta were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

