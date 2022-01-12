Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crocs were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

