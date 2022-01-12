Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -169.26 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.