Raymond James & Associates Has $3.14 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3,585.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

