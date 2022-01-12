Raymond James & Associates Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

