Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Kurt Zumwalt Sells 6,885 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.57 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

