Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.33. 12,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

