RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

