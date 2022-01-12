Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report sales of $30.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $141.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $170.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $208.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIPT. boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 18,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,896. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

