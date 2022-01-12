Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Down to $157.88

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.88, but opened at $152.01. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 20,991 shares changing hands.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.77.

The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

