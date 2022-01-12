QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $142,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 257,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 167,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

