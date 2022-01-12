Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $19.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

