QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105,933.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $105,933.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

